INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. - TRDA

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. ("Entrada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRDA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Entrada and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 7, 2026, Entrada issued a press release announcing "topline data from Cohort 1 of the double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1/2 ELEVATE-44-201 clinical study." Although Entrada characterized the results as "positive", the study only showed a 2.36% increase in production of dystrophin, a protein that is critical for muscle protection and does not appear at adequate levels in Duchenne patients—significantly less than necessary to make the drug competitive against other treatments.

On this news, Entrada's stock price fell $9.18 per share, or 57.27%, to close at $6.85 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP