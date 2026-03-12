INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of EPAM Systems, Inc. - EPAM

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of EPAM Systems, Inc. ("EPAM" or the "Company") (NYSE: EPAM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether EPAM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 19, 2026, EPAM reported its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2025. On an earnings call that same day, EPAM's Chief Financial Officer acknowledged a decline in revenue from the largest customer of EPAM's NEORIS business, indicating that the "customer was going to ramp down business between Q4 and Q1."

On this news, EPAM's stock price fell $9.20 per share, or 6.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $129.96 per share on February 23, 2026.

