INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ePlus, inc. - PLUS

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ePlus, inc. ("ePlus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLUS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ePlus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On February 5, 2025, ePlus announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, which fell short of consensus estimates. ePlus attributed the shortfall to "digestion . . . specifically in the networking space and a few select enterprise customers." Management also noted that the observed soft demand "is around supply chain for the most part," indicating that external logistical factors played a significant role in the quarter's underperformance relative to analyst expectations.

On this news, ePlus's stock price fell $10.64 per share, or 13.1%, to close at $70.29 per share on February 6, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP