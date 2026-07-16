INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of EquipmentShare.com Inc. - EQPT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of EquipmentShare.com Inc. ("EquipmentShare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EQPT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether EquipmentShare and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On or around January 23, 2026, EquipmentShare completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 35,075,000 shares of common stock priced at $24.50 per share. Then, on June 24, 2026, Umibōzu Research ("Umibōzu") published a short report entitled "EquipmentShare: Relentless Self-Dealing, a Tech Veneer, and the Missouri 'Cult' That Started It All". The report alleged, among other things, that "undisclosed related-party transactions . . . have netted" entities affiliated with EquipmentShare founders Jabbok and Willy Schlacks "at least $77 million, with the true figure potentially running substantially higher."

Following publication of the Umibōzu report, EquipmentShare's stock price fell $4.19 per share, or 17.55%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $19.69 per share on June 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP