INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fermi Inc. - FRMI

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fermi Inc. ("Fermi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRMI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Fermi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 1, 2025, Fermi completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of 32.5 million shares priced at $21.00 per share. Then, on December 12, 2025, Fermi announced that the first potential tenant for the Company's Project Matador data center campus had terminated its Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement, pursuant to which Fermi had agreed, subject to certain conditions, to advance up to $150 million to fund construction costs.

Following news of the termination, Fermi's stock price fell $6.66 per share, or 43.67%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.59 per share on December 15, 2025.

