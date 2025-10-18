INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Firefly Aerospace Inc. - FLY

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Firefly Aerospace Inc. ("Firefly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Firefly and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around August 7, 2025, Firefly conducted an initial public offering of 19.3 million shares of common stock priced at $45.00 per share. Then, on September 23, 2025, Firefly reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Firefly reported a loss of $80.3 million, or $5.78 per share, compared to $58.7 million, or $4.60 per share, for the same quarter last year. Firefly also reported revenue of $15.55 million, below analyst estimates of $17.25 million and down 26.2% from the same quarter last year.

On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.58 per share, or 15.31%, to close at $41.94 per share on September 23, 2025.

Then, on September 29, 2025, Firefly disclosed that "[d]uring testing at Firefly's facility in Briggs, Texas, the first stage of Firefly's Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage."

On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.66 per share, or 20.73%, to close at $29.30 per share on September 30, 2025.

