INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. - FBRT

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. ("Franklin" or the "Company") (NYSE: FBRT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Franklin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 11, 2026, Franklin announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2025. Among other items, Franklin reported fourth quarter earnings per share of only $0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.16, and revenue of only $81.12 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.65 million. In a press release, Franklin's Chief Executive Officer said that "2025 was a year of transition" and that "it has taken longer to resolve and sell" certain real estate assets "than we originally planned."

On this news, Franklin's stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 14.19%, to close at $8.71 per share on February 12, 2026.

