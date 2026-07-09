INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Franklin Covey Co. - FC

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Franklin Covey Co. ("Franklin Covey" or the "Company") (NYSE: FC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Franklin Covey and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 1, 2026, Franklin Covey issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. Among other items, Franklin Covey reported revenue of only $67.81 million, missing the consensus estimate of $68.33 million, and lowered its revenue guidance to a range of $260 million to $267 million, down from prior guidance in the range of $265 million to $275 million. Management provided a cautionary outlook regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting the Company's international and China operations, while flagging execution risk around delivery timing of contracted services and variability in the fourth-quarter close.

On this news, Franklin Covey's stock price fell $3.21 per share, or 12.85%, to close at $21.78 per share on July 2, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP