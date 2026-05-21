INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gaia, Inc. - GAIA

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gaia, Inc. ("Gaia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GAIA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Gaia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 4, 2026, Gaia issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other items, Gaia reported revenue of $24.3 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.7 million. Commenting on the results, the Company's CEO said that Gaia was "making intentional changes to reduce our reliance on lower-value third-party acquisition, take a very disciplined approach to discounting, and strengthen our direct marketing capabilities", all of which were "expected to moderate near-term revenue growth".

On this news, Gaia's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 17.95%, to close at $2.56 per share on May 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP