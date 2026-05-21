INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GeneDx Holdings Corp. - WGS

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GeneDx Holdings Corp. ("GeneDx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WGS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether GeneDx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 4, 2026, GeneDx reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed total revenue of $102.3 million, exome and genome revenue of $90.6 million, and exome and genome test volume growth of 34% year-over-year. Despite this strong volume growth, GeneDx disclosed that exome and genome revenue increased only 27% year-over-year. The Company also reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $475 million to $490 million, compared to prior guidance of $540 million to $555 million, and reduced its expected growth in exome and genome revenue to at least 20%, compared to prior guidance of 33% to 35%. During the associated earnings call, GeneDx further disclosed that total revenue was approximately $12 million below expectations, including approximately $5.5 million due to a lower-than-expected blended average reimbursement rate for exome and genome testing, and approximately $6.5 million due to softer-than-expected performance from non-core business lines.

On this news, GeneDx's stock price fell $33.42 per share, or 49.20%, to close at $34.51 per share on May 5, 2026.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP