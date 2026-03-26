INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. - GOSS

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Pomerantz LLP

Mar 26, 2026, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. ("Gossamer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOSS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Gossamer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 23, 2026, Gossamer announced that its Phase 3 PROSERA trial evaluating seralutinib in pulmonary arterial hypertension failed to meet its primary endpoint. 

On this news, Gossamer's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 80.14%, to close at $0.423 per share on February 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.   

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980 

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

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