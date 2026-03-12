INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. - GO

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Grocery Outlet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 4, 2026, Grocery Outlet reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Grocery Outlet provided lower-than-expected profit guidance and outlined an "Optimization Plan" that will result in the closure of 36 underperforming stores and a $110 million non-cash impairment charge.

Following these announcements, analysts downgraded Grocery Outlet, and the Company's stock price fell $2.45 per share, or 27.87%, to close at $6.34 per share on March 5, 2026.

