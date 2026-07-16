INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hertz Global Holdings - HTZ

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hertz Global Holdings ("Hertz" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HTZ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Hertz and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On June 24, 2026, Hertz issued a press release "announc[ing] that its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ('Hertz Corp.'), intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300 million in aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030 (the 'Notes') in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers[.]" The press release specified that "Hertz Corp. intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness."

On this news, Hertz's stock price fell $2.06 per share, or 40.71%, to close at $3.00 per share on June 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP