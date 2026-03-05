INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hub Group, Inc. - HUBG

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hub Group, Inc. ("Hub Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUBG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Hub Group and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced that it would restate its financial statements for the first, second, and third quarters of 2025 due to an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable. The Company disclosed that the total reduction to accounts payable and purchased transportation costs related to the identified error was $77 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company delayed its full earnings release and stated that it is continuing to assess the potential impact on its financial statements for 2023 and 2024, indicating the scope of the accounting errors may extend beyond 2025.

On this news, Hub Group's stock price fell $9.37 per share, or 18.25%, to close at $41.96 per share on February 6, 2026.

