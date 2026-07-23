INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of International Business Machines Corporation - IBM

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM" or the "Company") (NYSE: IBM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether IBM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 14, 2026, IBM released its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. IBM announced a disappointing quarter that it attributed to "a shortfall in our Z performance and the associated software stack, primarily in Transaction Processing." IBM also disclosed that it had "faltered," and "did not adapt and move quickly enough" so that "numerous large deals failed to close on the timelines we expected, driving the majority of our shortfall."

On this news, IBM's stock price fell $73.16 per share, or 25.21%, to close at $217.07 per share on July 14, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP