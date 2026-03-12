INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. - JEF

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ("Jefferies" or the "Company") (NYSE: JEF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Jefferies and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 29, 2025, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Auto Supplier First Brands Files for Bankruptcy Amid Accounting Questions," reporting that "[t]he closely held company's lenders and independent board directors are now probing whether First Brands made misrepresentations in its financial reporting" and that "First Brands relied heavily on accounts-receivable-backed financing, supplying automotive products to customers on delayed payment terms and borrowing from outside investors against the billed receivables." Then, on October 8, 2025, The Wall Street Journal further reported, in an article entitled "First Brands Bankruptcy Damage Spreads to Jefferies UBS," that Jefferies "said funds run by an asset-management unit, Point Bonita Capital, are owed around $715 million from companies that bought First Brands' parts."

On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell $4.66 per share, or 7.88%, to close at $54.44 per share on October 8, 2025.

The following day, Reuters disclosed that "The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an inquiry into the collapse of bankrupt auto parts maker First Brands Group" and that "[t]he Justice Department is probing the company and its dealings with creditors."

On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell another $1.43 per share, or 2.63%, to close at $53.01 per share on October 9, 2025.

On November 27, 2025, The Financial Times reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Jefferies in connection with its relationship with First Brands, including whether Jefferies gave investors in its Point Bonita fund enough information about their exposure to First Brands. Later, on January 7, 2026, The Financial Times reported that Jefferies took a $30 million loss tied to the collapse of First Brands.

On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell $3.62 per share, or 5.6%, to close at $61.05 per share on January 8, 2026.

