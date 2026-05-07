INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of JetBlue Airways Corporation - JBLU

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of JetBlue Airways Corporation ("JetBlue" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JBLU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether JetBlue and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 18, 2026, in a post on X, a JetBlue customer expressed frustration about an apparently sudden increase in the price for a certain JetBlue plane ticket. JetBlue responded to the customer's post, suggesting that the customer "[t]ry clearing your cache and cookies or booking with an incognito window". The response quickly went viral as a perceived admission that JetBlue engaged in surveillance pricing—the practice of using a consumer's personal data to set individualized, algorithmic prices for products rather than using standard, market-wide pricing.

JetBlue's stock price fell $0.79 per share, or 13.46%, over three trading sessions, closing at $5.08 per share on April 22, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP