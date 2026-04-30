INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lindsay Corporation - LNN

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lindsay Corporation ("Lindsay" or the "Company") (NYSE: LNN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lindsay and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 2, 2026, Lindsay reported its financial results for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. Among other items, the Company reported earnings per share of approximately $1.15 and revenue of approximately $157.7 million, representing declines of approximately 53% and 16% year-over-year, respectively. Lindsay also reported that infrastructure revenue declined approximately 58%, driven primarily by the absence of a prior-year project.

On this news, Lindsay's stock price fell $14.13 per share, or 12.06%, to close at $103.02 per share on April 2, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP