INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. - LOB

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. ("Live Oak" or the "Company") (NYSE: LOB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Live Oak and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 12, 2025, Live Oak disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "the Company will amend its 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K . . . and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively . . . to restate the Consolidated Financial Statements for each of the periods included in those filings in order to restate the Statements of Cash Flows and related notes[.]" Live Oak said that "an error was identified in the classification of cash flows between operating and investing activities associated with the proceeds received from the sale of loan participations and the related supplemental disclosures of non-cash operating, investing and financing activities related to these loans" and that "given the relative size of the misclassification . . . management concluded the misclassifications are material." Live Oak further stated "that a material weakness exists in the Company's internal control over financial reporting" and that the Company's previous statements for the periods at issue "should no longer be relied upon."

On this news, Live Oak's stock price fell $0.80 per share, or 2.49%, to close at $31.29 per share on November 13, 2025.

