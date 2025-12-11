INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Logitech International S.A. - LOGI

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Logitech International S.A. ("Logitech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOGI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Logitech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 14, 2025, Logitech issued a press release announcing that "the Company recently experienced a cybersecurity incident relating to the exfiltration of data" and "promptly took steps to investigate and respond, with the assistance of leading external cybersecurity firms." The press release further stated that "[w]hile the investigation is ongoing, at this time Logitech believes that the unauthorized third party used a zero-day vulnerability in a third-party software platform and copied certain data from the internal IT system" and that "[t]he data likely included limited information about employees and consumers, and data relating to customers and suppliers."

On this news, Logitech's stock price fell $4.75 per share, or 4.02%, to close at $113.27 per share on November 17, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP