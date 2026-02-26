INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation - VAC

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation ("Marriott Vacations" or the "Company") (NYSE: VAC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Marriott Vacations and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 5, 2025, Marriott Vacations reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results and disclosed a revenue miss, coupled with a year-over-year decline in contract sales, and a decrease in adjusted EBITDA.

On this news, Marriott Vacations' stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP