INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Matrix Service Company - MTRX

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Matrix Service Company ("Matrix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTRX).

The investigation concerns whether Matrix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 9, 2025, Matrix issued a press release announcing its fiscal year 2025 fourth quarter and full-year results. For the quarter, Matrix reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.28, missing consensus estimates by $0.29, and revenue of $216.4 million, missing consensus estimates by $15.85 million. Matrix stated that "[o]ur fourth quarter net income reflects a $14.9 million impact associated with four issues: a charge related to labor cost overruns on a crude oil terminal project, which is now complete; an updated reserve to a contract dispute on a project dating back to the pandemic, currently in arbitration; a charge for an unfavorable court decision related to a subcontractor's failure to pay lower tier contractors for another pandemic era project; and restructuring costs related to our organizational realignment."

On this news, Matrix's stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 13.89%, to close at $12.27 per share on September 10, 2025.

