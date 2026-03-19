INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microvast Holdings, Inc. - MVST

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Microvast Holdings, Inc. ("Microvast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MVST). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Microvast and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 16, 2026, Microvast issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Microvast reported revenue of $96.5 million for the quarter, representing a 15% year-over-year decrease and falling well short of the consensus estimate of $136.4 million. Microvast attributed the results to regulatory shifts in South Korea and delays in customer platform ramp-up in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Microvast also reported that gross margin declined to approximately 1% for the quarter, down sharply from approximately 36% for the same period in the prior year, which the Company attributed to inventory impairment charges.

On this news, Microvast's stock price fell $0.79 per share, or 34.2%, to close at $1.52 per share on March 17, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP