INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. - NUAI

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. ("New Era" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUAI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 12, 2025, Investing.com published an article entitled "New Era Energy & Digital stock falls after Fuzzy Panda short report." The article stated that New Era stock "tumbled" after "short seller Fuzzy Panda Research released a scathing report targeting the company." Further, the article stated that Fuzzy Panda's short report, titled "NUAI: Serial Penny Stock CEO Combined Bad Gas Assets, Paid Stock Promo, Renamed Co & Added 'AI'," alleges that the company spent 2.5 times more on stock promotions than on operating its oil and gas wells. Fuzzy Panda claims New Era CEO E. Will Gray II has a history of running penny stock companies "into the ground" over approximately 20 years.

On this news, New Era's stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 6.9%, to close at $3.35 on December 13, 2025.

Then, on December 29, 2025, short-seller research firm Hunterbrook published an article entitled "New Mexico Sues New Era and CEO After Alleged 'Fraud on the State.'" The article stated that the lawsuit accused New Era, its CEO, and a network of affiliated companies of "orchestrating a fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme" through which defendants allegedly "sought to siphon revenue from wells that produce fossil fuels while abandoning environmental cleanup obligations." The article further stated that the lawsuit alleged New Era's scheme left the state of New Mexico "responsible for the plugging costs associated with hundreds of wells."

On this news, New Era's stock price fell another $2.19 per share, or 48.03%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $2.37 per share on December 29, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP