INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nuvation Bio Inc. - NUVB

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nuvation Bio Inc. ("Nuvation" or the "Company") (NYSE: NUVB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nuvation and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 2, 2026, Nuvation reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provided additional detail regarding the commercial launch of its oncology therapy IBTROZI (taletrectinib). On an accompanying earning call, Nuvation disclosed that approximately 75% of treatment discontinuations in 2025 occurred among later-line patient populations. Management explained that these later-line patients tend to discontinue therapy relatively quickly and are often not treated for multiple quarters, which can impact near-term revenue trends. Nuvation also said that a significant share of early patient starts during the launch occurred in the third-line or later treatment setting, which contributed to the gap between the number of patients starting IBTROZI and net product revenue growth.

On this news, Nuvation's stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 25.3%, to close at $4.36 per share on March 3, 2026.

