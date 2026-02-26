INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Oddity Tech Ltd. - ODD

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oddity Tech Ltd. ("Oddity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ODD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Oddity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2026, Oddity issued a press release "announc[ing] its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025." In the press release, Oddity's Chief Executive Officer said that "we experienced a dislocation in our account with our largest advertising partner that we believe was driven by algorithm changes which diverted us to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs", which "result[ed] in significant increases in new user acquisition costs that are not correlated with the market or our historical experience."

On this news, Oddity's stock price fell $14.28 per share, or 49.21%, to close at $14.74 per share on February 25, 2026.

