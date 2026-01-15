INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. - ORGO

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Organogenesis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 26, 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced the withdrawal of final Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) related to skin substitute grafts/cellular and tissue-based products that were set to take effect next year. Analysts noted that without the LCDs, Organogenesis would face increased competition from over 300 other market participants.

On this news, Organogenesis's stock stock price fell $0.59 per share, or 10.14%, to close at $5.28 per share on December 30, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP