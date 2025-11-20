INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Owens Corning - OC

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Owens Corning ("Owens Corning" or the "Company") (NYSE: OC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Owens Corning and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 5, 2025, Owens Corning issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Owens Corning reported a net loss of $495 million, or $5.93 per diluted share, compared to net income of $287 million, or $3.26 per share, for the same period in 2025. The net loss reflected a $780 million non-cash impairment charge tied to the Company's doors business. Owens Corning projected that soft residential markets and reduced storm-related roofing demand will weigh on fourth-quarter results, with revenue expected to decline to between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion.

On this news, Owen Corning's stock price fell $11.69 per share, or 9.53%, to close at $111.03 per share on November 5, 2025.

