INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PDD Holdings Inc. - PDD

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PDD Holdings Inc. ("PDD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PDD and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 19, 2026, Bloomberg reported that the Chinese government has broadened a probe into PDD, dispatching a special investigation team of over 100 regulators from various agencies, including the State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR"), alleging misconduct ranging from fraudulent deliveries to taxation issues. According to the Bloomberg article, the investigation was partially triggered by physical violence that had broken out between PDD employees and SAMR inspectors in the previous month.

On this news, PDD's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $2.30 per ADR, or 2.15%, to close at $104.46 per ADR on January 20, 2026.

