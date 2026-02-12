INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - PFSI

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. ("PennyMac" or the "Company") (NYSE: PFSI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PennyMac and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 29, 2026, PennyMac reported disappointing financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. On an earnings call later that day, PennyMac's senior management revealed that although PennyMac had increased its origination capacity to recapture more refinance business, many competitors had also added capacity, creating a highly competitive origination environment that constrained PennyMac's ability to take advantage of refinance opportunities.

On this news, PennyMac's stock price fell $49.78 per share, or 33.25%, to close at $99.92 per share on January 30, 2026.

