INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pentair plc - PNR

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pentair plc ("Pentair" or the "Company") (NYSE: PNR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pentair and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 14, 2026, Pentair issued a press release announcing its preliminary second quarter 2026 financial results and revising its full year 2026 guidance. For the second quarter, Pentair reported that "[s]ales are expected to be approximately $930 million, down 17 percent versus previous guide of up approximately 1 percent primarily due to the adverse impact of Pool channel inventory" and that "[e]arnings per diluted share from continuing operations ('EPS') are expected to be approximately $0.80 versus previous guidance of $1.39 to $1.42; Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $1.12 versus previous guide of $1.47 to $1.50 as the result of the adverse impact of Pool channel inventory and the positive impact of IEEPA refunds". Pentair also lowered its full year 2026 guidance, advising that "[s]ales are expected to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent versus previous guide of up 2 percent to 4 percent mostly attributable to destocking of inventory in the Pool channel and right sizing of channel inventory in preparation for the 2027 pool season". The press release also announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Brazis, "to pursue another opportunity at a private company."

On this news, Pentair's stock price fell $11.35 per share, or 15%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP