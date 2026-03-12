INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PepGen Inc. - PEPG

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PepGen Inc. ("PepGen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PEPG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PepGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 4, 2026, PepGen announced in a press release that "[t]he U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on the FREEDOM2-DM1 Phase 2 multiple ascending dose (MAD), randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of PGN-EDODM1 in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1)", stating that "[t]he partial clinical hold questions raised by FDA relate to previously submitted preclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies."

On this news, PepGen's stock price fell $1.25 per share, or 18.57%, to close at $5.50 per share on March 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

