INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pinterest, Inc. - PINS

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinterest, Inc. ("Pinterest" or the "Company") (NYSE: PINS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pinterest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 27, 2026, Pinterest announced a "board-approved global restructuring plan . . . that includes a reduction in force that is expected to affect less than 15% of the Company's workforce as well as office space reductions." Pinterest said that it "anticipates incurring total pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $35 million to $45 million, which are expected to be primarily cash-related expenditures" and "is taking these actions to support its transformation initiatives, including but not limited to (i) reallocating resources to AI-focused roles and teams that drive AI adoption and execution, (ii) prioritizing AI‑powered products and capabilities, and (iii) accelerating the transformation of its sales and go-to-market approach."

On this news, Pinterest's stock price fell $2.49 per share, or 9.61%, to close at $23.41 per share on January 27, 2026.

