INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Planet Fitness, Inc. - PLNT

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Planet Fitness, Inc. ("Planet Fitness" or the "Company") (NYSE: PLNT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Planet Fitness and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other items, Planet Fitness disclosed that "2026 is off to a slower than expected start from a net member growth perspective" as the Company faced "internal and external headwinds during our peak sign-up period." The Company further disclosed that it was pausing its planned national Black Card price increase pending a broader pricing review. In addition, Planet Fitness stated that, based on "lower net joins than planned in the first quarter" and the decision to pause the Black Card price increase, it was reducing several of its 2026 growth expectations. The Company lowered expected system-wide same club sales growth to approximately 1%, compared to its prior guidance of 4% to 5%; revenue growth to approximately 7%, compared to prior guidance of approximately 9%; adjusted EBITDA growth to approximately 6%, compared to prior guidance of approximately 10%; adjusted net income to a decrease of approximately 2%, compared to prior guidance of 4% to 5% growth; and adjusted diluted EPS growth to approximately 4%, compared to prior guidance of 9% to 10%.

On this news, Planet Fitness's stock price fell $19.95 per share, or 31.19%, to close at $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP