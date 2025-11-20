INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated - PRLD

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated ("Prelude" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PRLD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Prelude and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 4, 2025, Prelude issued a press release announcing its decision to pause the clinical development of its SMARCA2 degrader program. Prelude said that "[t]he decision to pause was based on a comprehensive review of clinical data generated to date and the Company's assessment of the capital and resource allocation required to advance the SMARCA2 program, versus the JAK2 and KAT6A programs, to key points of value inflection."

On this news, Prelude's stock price fell $2.22 per share, or 55.78%, to close at $1.76 per share on November 4, 2025.

