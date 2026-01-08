INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ramaco Resources, Inc. - METC

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ramaco Resources, Inc. ("Ramaco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ramaco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On October 23, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ramaco's rare earth's project, Brook Mine, was a "hoax" and that the Company had "manipulated key data" to make Brook Mine "appear profitable to investors."

On this news, Ramaco's stock price fell $3.81 per share, or 9.57%, to close at $36.01 per share on October 23, 2025."

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

