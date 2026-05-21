INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rapid7, Inc. - RPD

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rapid7, Inc. ("Rapid7" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RPD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Rapid7and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On February 10, 2026, Rapid7 reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, the Company disclosed annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") of $840 million, which was flat year-over-year, and total revenue of $217 million for the quarter, an increase of only 1% year-over-year. In addition, Rapid7 issued 2026 guidance that reflected declining revenue expectations, including first quarter 2026 revenue guidance of $207 million to $209 million and full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $835 million to $843 million. The Company also expected first quarter 2026 ARR of approximately $830 million, down 1% year-over-year, and did not provide full-year ARR guidance.

On this news, Rapid7's stock price fell $3.01 per share, or 28.97%, to close at $7.38 per share on February 11, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP