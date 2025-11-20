INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited - RGC

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited ("Regencell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RGC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Regencell and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 31, 2025, Regencell disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "following recent volatility in the market for our Ordinary Shares, the Company received correspondence and a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ'), indicating that the DOJ is conducting an investigation into the trading in our Ordinary Shares." Regencell said that "[t]he DOJ has requested the production of documents and communications concerning these and other corporate operational, financial and accounting matters" and that the Company "expect[s] to continue to incur significant legal costs and other expenses in connection with responding to the investigation" and "may be required to pay fines, penalties, damages or settlement costs in excess of our insurance coverage, if any, related to the investigation."

On this news, Regencell's stock price fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, to close at $13.56 per share on November 3, 2025.

