INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - REGN

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Regeneron and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 15, 2026, Regeneron issued a press release disclosing that "results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating two dose levels of fianlimab (LAG-3 inhibitor) in combination with cemiplimab (PD-1 inhibitor) as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic melanoma" "did not each statistical significance for the primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to pembrolizumab (PD-1 inhibitor) monotherapy."

On this news, Regeneron's stock price fell $68.57 per share, or 9.82%, to close at $629.68 per share on May 16, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP