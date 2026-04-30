INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Replimune Group, Inc. - REPL

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Replimune Group, Inc. ("Replimune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REPL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Replimune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 10, 2026, Replimune issued a press release announcing that it "received a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1 in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma." The Company indicated that there was disagreement between it and the FDA about the sufficiency of the data set used to support the application.

On this news, Replimmune's stock price fell $3.06, or 64.29%, to close at $1.70 per share on April 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP