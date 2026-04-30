INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sanara MedTech, Inc. - SMTI

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sanara MedTech, Inc. ("Sanara" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMTI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sanara and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On November 11, 2025, Sanara announced that it was "discontinuing operations" of its Tissue Health Plus ("THP") program. Management said that the move was intended to "reallocate resources to its core surgical business" and enhance "operating efficiency." Then, on November 12, 2025, Sanara reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, which included a "net loss from discontinued operations" of $31.2 million, largely driven by a "noncash asset impairment charge of $26.5 million" directly tied to the shuttering of the THP program.

On this news, Sanara's stock price fell $6.93 per share, or 24.7%, to close at $21.11 per share on November 12, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP