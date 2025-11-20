INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Simulations Plus, Inc. - SLP

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Simulations Plus, Inc. ("Simulations Plus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Simulations Plus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 15, 2025, the Company hired Grant Thornton LLP as its new auditor. Less than two months later, on June 11, 2025, Simulations Plus announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2025, citing "[m]arket uncertainties surrounding funding, drug prices and potential tariffs" as "significant headwinds."

On this news, Simulations Plus's stock price fell $6.39 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $20.05 per share on June 12, 2025.

Then, on July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, which included a $77.2 million charge "related to prior acquisitions." The next day, Simulations Plus reported that it had dismissed Grant Thornton, stating that "the Company (i) reviewed certain matters regarding segment reporting and reporting unit determinations, that it determined could not be finalized in time . . . , (ii) evaluated internal controls over financial reporting related to Sarbanes-Oxley Act Section 404(a) compliance, concluding they could not be finalized timely [], and (iii) there were no 'reportable events'' as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K." However, Simulations Plus also disclosed that the auditor disagreed with the Company's characterizations and that, according to Grant Thornton, "[it] identified and communicated certain matters to management and the Audit Committee related to segment reporting and reporting unit determinations as well as internal controls over financial reporting," which "were not resolved to our satisfaction as of the date of our termination."

On this news, Simulations Plus's stock price fell $4.50 per share, or 25.76%, to close at $12.97 per share on July 15, 2025.

