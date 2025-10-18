INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Skillz Inc.- SKLZ

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Skillz Inc. ("Skillz" or the "Company") (NYSE: SKLZ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Skillz and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 2, 2025, Skillz disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Tether Studios and its affiliate Tether Games (together, "Tether") plan to terminate all agreements with Skillz, effective September 1, 2025. Under the agreements, Skillz has licensed its software to Tether for use in monetizing Tether's games. In return, both companies share the revenue from user entry fees. After receiving the notice, Skillz filed a lawsuit on September 1, 2025, seeking to block Tether's termination of their agreements. Skillz is also disputing Tether's reasons for ending the deal.

On this news, Skillz's stock price fell $1.50 per share, or 17.22%, to close at $7.21 per share on September 3, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

