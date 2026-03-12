INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Snap, Inc. - SNAP

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Snap, Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNAP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Snap and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 1, 2024, Snap announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, which included revenue of $1.237 billion, and provided third quarter guidance in the range of $1.335 billion to $1.375 billion, implying year-over-year revenue growth of 12% to 16%.

As the market reacted to the Company's lower-than-expected financial results and revenue guidance, Snap's stock price fell $3.45 per share, or 26.9%, to close at $9.36 per share on August 2, 2024.

Then, on September 5, 2024, the New Mexico Attorney General announced that the state's Department of Justice had filed a lawsuit against Snap, alleging that its recommendation algorithm, ephemeral content, and general policies facilitate child sexual exploitation and abuse material, while further claiming that Snap and its leadership misled the public regarding platform safety.

On this news, Snap's stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 2.82%, to close at $8.62 per share on September 6, 2024.

