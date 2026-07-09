INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. - SOLS

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. ("Solstice" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SOLS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Solstice and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 6, 2026, Solstice issued a press release announcing an agreement to acquire Element Solutions ("Element") "in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $14.5 billion, including the assumption of net debt." Although Solstice's Chief Executive Officer described the "combined company [as] very well-positioned to benefit from generational tailwinds in high-growth end markets" and touting Element's purportedly "highly complementary capabilities, deep customer relationships and a technical service-led model", Solstice's stock price fell sharply as the market reacted to news of the Element acquisition, closing at $68.05 per share on July 6, 2026 – representing a decline of $12.14 per share, or 15.14%, from the Company's July 2, 2026 closing price.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP