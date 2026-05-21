INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spotify Technology S.A. - SPOT

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spotify Technology S.A. ("Spotify" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPOT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Spotify and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 28, 2026, Spotify reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Spotify projected that its service's premium subscribers would increase to only 299 million in the second quarter of 2026, falling short of consensus estimates of 300.3 million subscribers. Spotify also disclosed lower-than-expected ad revenues for the first quarter.

On this news, Spotify's stock price fell $61.62 per share, or 12.43%, to close at $434.20 per share on April 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP