INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Starfighters Space, Inc. - FJET

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Starfighters Space, Inc. ("Starfighters Space" or the "Company") (NYSE: FJET). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Starfighters Space and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On February 23, 2026, Starfighters Space announced that founder Rick Svetkoff had resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman, and Director. The Company also disclosed that Brenda Svetkoff, Mr. Svetkoff's spouse, resigned as Company secretary. The Board appointed Tim Franta as Chief Executive Officer. Then, on February 25, 2026, Starfighters Space filed a Form 8-K disclosing additional information regarding the resignations. According to the filing, Mr. Svetkoff's resignation letter indicated that his disagreement with the Board and the Company related to the operations, policies, and practices of the Company acting through the Board led to his decision to resign from all officer positions and as a director. The Company further disclosed that Mrs. Svetkoff's resignation letter similarly indicated that her disagreement with the Board and the Company related to the operations, policies, and practices of the Company acting through the Board led to her decision to resign as secretary. Starfighters stated that it "respectfully disagrees with the substance of and the assertions and characterizations that are contained in the resignation letters."

On this news, Starfighters Space's stock price fell $1.18 per share, or 14.57%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $6.92 per share on February 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP