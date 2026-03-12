INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Stellantis N.V. - STLA

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis" or the "Company") (NYSE: STLA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Stellantis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 6, 2026, Stellantis "announced that as part of the reset of its business and as it prepares for the communication of its new strategic plan in May of this year, it has conducted a thorough assessment of its strategy and related costs required to align the Company with the real-world preferences of its customers", which "resulted in charges of approximately €22.2 billion, excluded from [adjusted operating income], for the second half of 2025, including cash payments of approximately €6.5 billion, which are expected to be paid over the next four years."

On this news, Stellantis's stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 23.69%, to close at $7.28 per share on February 6, 2026.

