INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Stride, Inc. - LRN

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stride, Inc. ("Stride" or the "Company") (NYSE: LRN).

The investigation concerns whether Stride and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 14, 2025, Simply Wall St. published a report stating that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education had filed a complaint against Stride, alleging fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct, including inflating enrollment numbers by retaining "ghost students" on rolls to secure state funding per student and ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees.

Following this news, Stride's stock price fell $18.60 per share, or 11.75%, to close at $139.76 per share on September 15, 2025.

