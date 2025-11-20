INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of StubHub Holdings, Inc. - STUB

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of StubHub Holdings, Inc. ("StubHub" or the "Company") (NYSE: STUB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether StubHub and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around September 17, 2025, StubHub conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") of 34,042,553 shares of Class A common stock priced at $23.50. Then, on September 13, 2025, StubHub reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Although StubHub reported revenue that exceeded consensus expectations, the Company declined to provide a forecast for the current quarter, prompting some analysts to downgrade StubHub or cut their price target.

On this news, StubHub's stock price fell $3.95 per share, or 20.99%, to close at $14.87 per share on November 14, 2025.

Then, on November 17, 2025, the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority announced "an investigation into [StubHub's] compliance with consumer protection law" in connection with a review of online pricing practices.

On this news, StubHub's stock price fell another $0.76 per share, or 5.93%, to close at $12.06 per share on November 18, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP